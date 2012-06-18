Talking Sport, Week 48

Transcript

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we’re hearing about a Namibian sprinter and learning the word 'frustration'.

The road to the Olympics isn't always easy.

Some athletes train for years and still don't make it to the Games.

Today Matthew Pinsent has been catching up with Merlin Diamond.

Merlin is a sprinter from Namibia.

So how has her training been going?

Listen for the word 'frustration'.

Merlin Diamond's road to London has not been easy. The 20-year-old runner spent much of 2011 at a training camp in Mauritius organised by the IOC. But injured with a pulled hamstring and homesick, Merlin found her preparations for London ground to a halt in the Indian Ocean. Back home in Namibia Merlin is feeling the frustration only stalled athletes seem to know. She's not running as fast as she used to or needs to, to qualify.

Presenter

Listen again for the word 'frustration'.

Presenter

So we heard Merlin's training programme was affected by her injury and she hasn't run as fast since.

Did you hear the word 'frustration'?

frustration

ناکامی، سرخوردگی

Presenter

back home in Namibia Merlin is feeling the frustration

Well we have heard that Merlin has had difficulties training for this year's Olympics and we have learnt the noun frustration. Now let's hear from some people in London using the adjective form of this word 'frustrated'.

I get frustrated when I can't afford expensive clothes.

I get frustrated when I don't get a seat on the train.

I get frustrated with traffic jams on the road.

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

'Home' idioms

In the video we heard that Merlin Diamond was 'homesick' when she was in Mauritius:

"But injured with a pulled hamstring and homesick, Merlin found her preparations for London ground to a halt in the Indian Ocean."

Homesick is an adjective which describes someone who is missing home.

Below are some idioms with 'home':

feel/be at home: to be comfortable and confident because a situation is

familiar

a home truth: to tell someone a home truth is to tell them something true (usually negative) that they may not want to hear

the home straight: the last part of a difficult activity

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. I think someone needs to tell her a few _______________ about what she has done.

2. Keep going, don't give up. You have nearly finished this project. You are on

_______________.

3. After a few months at the company, I _______________ in my new job.

'Run' idioms

In the video we heard about runner Merlin Diamond:

"The 20-year-old runner spent much of 2011 at a training camp in Mauritius organised by the IOC."

Below are some idioms with 'run':

in the long run: a long time in the future

run a tight ship: to run an organisation very strictly

run its course: something that over time comes to a natural end

run something into the ground: to treat something very badly until it is destroyed

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. The boss ______________ in this office. He is very strict.

2. Sometimes relationships ______________ and don't last forever.

3. He really did ______________that car ______________. It broke after three months.

4. Making our house energy efficient is expensive, but ______________ it will save us money

on our heating bills.

Answers

'Home' idioms

1. I think someone needs to tell her a few home truths about what she has done.

2. Keep going, don't give up. You have nearly finished this project. You are on the home

straight.

3. After a few months at the company, I felt/was at home in my new job.

'Run' idioms

1. The boss runs a tight ship in this office. He is very strict.

2. Sometimes relationships run their course and don't last forever.

3. He really did run that car into the ground. It broke after three months.

4. Making our house energy efficient is expensive, but in the long run it will save us money on

our heating bills.