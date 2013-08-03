Shark-proof divers

Few would want to end up in the jaws of a hungry shark.

So, how to avoid becoming fish food?

Two Australian businessmen have designed wetsuits which they say are shark-repellent.

This blue and white model might help divers to blend in; the black and white version may make the creature think they are unsafe to eat.

The research follows a spate of attacks.

Vocabulary:

to end up - to finally be in a particular situation

wetsuits - clothing made of rubber used by divers to keep warm in the sea

repellent - designed to keep something away from it

to blend in - to look or seem like people or things around you

a spate of - a number of similar bad events happening in a short space of time

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. to end up / wetsuits / repellent / to blend in / a spate of

1. Scientists say they have isolated the natural chemicals which make some people smell unpleasant to mosquitoes. The team is not naming the chemicals involved but hopes a new generation of natural insect ________ may follow.

2. Many of the UK's first postboxes were painted green, __________ with the landscape.

3. Nathan Sharp wanted to buy a pair of skis, but it was September and he knew the skis might __________ gathering dust and taking up space in his closet until the ski season started in December.

4. The challenge he set himself was a total of 40 swims in a year - with at least two in each month of the year. All had to be completed without a _________. Water temperatures have varied between 35F and 68F (2C and 20C).

5. A team of "Guardian Angels" are to patrol the streets of Luton following __________violent crime in the town. The volunteer anti-crime organisation wants people to form units to help "vulnerable" people in their own communities

.

Answers:

1. Scientists say they have isolated the natural chemicals which make some people smell unpleasant to mosquitoes. The team is not naming the chemicals involved but hopes a new generation of natural insect repellents may follow.

Source: Hope for natural insect repellent http://bbc.in/17b4u7m

2. Many of the UK's first postboxes were painted green, to blend in with the landscape.

Source: Golden postboxes to keep their sheen to honour British athletes http://bbc.in/TqhGxK

3. Nathan Sharp wanted to buy a pair of skis, but it was September and he knew the skis might end up gathering dust and taking up space in his closet until the ski season started in December.

Source: Timing is everything: Working out when to buy online http://bbc.in/15j6X1t

4. The challenge he set himself was a total of 40 swims in a year - with at least two in each month of the year. All had to be completed without a wetsuit. Water temperatures have varied between 35F and 68F (2C and 20C).

Source: Essex University lecturer Iain Keenan in 'swim commute' http://bbc.in/16uihpd

5. A team of "Guardian Angels" are to patrol the streets of Luton following a spate of violent crime in the town. The volunteer anti-crime organisation wants people to form units to help "vulnerable" people in their own communities.

Source: 'Guardian Angels' plan for Luton patrols http://bbc.in/12jvkJ3