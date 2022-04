آمریکا روسیه را به سبعیت و تباهی در جنگ اوکراین متهم کرد

Russia's central bank has lowered its key interest rate from seventeen to fourteen per cent, a bigger than expected cut. The bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said the decision was taken because inflationary pressures were no longer rising. She said Russia had the resources to avoid any sovereign default, but admitted international sanctions made the situation very uncertain. The bank forecasts that Russia's export-led economy will contract by eight to ten per cent this year. (It says imports could fall by more than a third, and exports by about a fifth.) Interest rates were hiked to twenty per cent shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.