شاهزاده ویلیام و همسرش در مراسم یادبود برج گرنفل
دوک و دوشس کمبریج به مناسبت پنجمین سالگرد آتشسوزی در برج گرنفل با بازماندگان این سانحه ملاقات کردند.
چهار سال پیش در 14 ژوئن 2017 در حریقی در برج گرنفل 72 نفر کشته شدند.
شاهزاده ویلیام و همسرش در پای این برج همراه با دیگران در مراسم یادبود شرکت کردند.
به یاد قربانیان این سانحه 75 ثانیه سکوت برگزار شد.
یکی از مردم محلی گفت شرکت این دو نفر از خانواده سلطنتی در مراسم یادبود برای بازماندگان بسیار پرمعنی است.
During the service, actor Tim Downie said: "At today's service we honour the 72 innocent men, women and children, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends who needlessly lost their lives.
"We must never forget them and carry them with us forever in our hearts."
Many mourners wore green scarves and clothing to match the green hearts that adorn the wall below the tower and which have become a symbol of the tragedy.
Floral tributes and personal notes have been left beside the wall, including a "72" made of white flowers.
Afterwards, several hundred people carried out a two-mile walk around the area.
Dozens of firefighters lined the streets, with many holding green hearts reading "Grenfell", and onlookers applauded as the mourners passed.
Earlier, a multi-faith memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey.
It began with the names of the victims being read out followed by a reply of "forever in our hearts" from the congregation.
Former prime minister Theresa May, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Housing Secretary Michael Gove were among those in the congregation.