شاهزاده ویلیام و همسرش در مراسم یادبود برج گرنفل

۵۵ دقیقه پیش

منبع تصویر، Reuters توضیح تصویر، دوک و دوشس کمبریج دیداری خصوصی با بازماندگان آتش‌سوزی گرنفل داشتند.

دوک و دوشس کمبریج به مناسبت پنجمین سالگرد آتش‌سوزی در برج گرنفل با بازماندگان این سانحه ملاقات کردند.

چهار سال پیش در 14 ژوئن 2017 در حریقی در برج گرنفل 72 نفر کشته شدند.

شاهزاده ویلیام و همسرش در پای این برج همراه با دیگران در مراسم یادبود شرکت کردند.

به یاد قربانیان این سانحه 75 ثانیه سکوت برگزار شد.

منبع تصویر، Peter Nicholls توضیح تصویر، دوک و دوشس کمبریج حلقه گلی را به یادبود آتش سوزی برج گرنفل آوردند.

یکی از مردم محلی گفت شرکت این دو نفر از خانواده سلطنتی در مراسم یادبود برای بازماندگان بسیار پرمعنی است.

منبع تصویر، PA Media توضیح تصویر، ستومزی که در این مدت از بازماندگان سانحه حمایت زیادی کرده نیز در مراسم شرکت داشت.

منبع تصویر، PA Media توضیح تصویر، عده‌ای مراسم را بر صفحه تلویزیون تماشا کردند.

منبع تصویر، PA Media توضیح تصویر، A silent two-mile march was held after the service

During the service, actor Tim Downie said: "At today's service we honour the 72 innocent men, women and children, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends who needlessly lost their lives.

"We must never forget them and carry them with us forever in our hearts."

Many mourners wore green scarves and clothing to match the green hearts that adorn the wall below the tower and which have become a symbol of the tragedy.

Floral tributes and personal notes have been left beside the wall, including a "72" made of white flowers.

Afterwards, several hundred people carried out a two-mile walk around the area.

Dozens of firefighters lined the streets, with many holding green hearts reading "Grenfell", and onlookers applauded as the mourners passed.

Earlier, a multi-faith memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey.

It began with the names of the victims being read out followed by a reply of "forever in our hearts" from the congregation.

Former prime minister Theresa May, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Housing Secretary Michael Gove were among those in the congregation.

منبع تصویر، PA Media توضیح تصویر، به یاد قربانیان گل رز سفید بر زمین گذاشتند.

منبع تصویر، PA Media توضیح تصویر، ترزا می که در زمان آتش‌سوزی نخست وزیر بود پیش از مراسم با داوطلبان محلی صحبت کرد.