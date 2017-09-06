BBC Pidgin Domot

Hurricane Irma don come

Men cover the windows of a car parts store in preparation for Hurricane Irma in San Juan

Di tropical storm na di strongest level, and people wey e fit meet across three countries don dey run, or protect dem house.

  • 6 September 2017

Japan: 'North Korea no get bright future'

Di country nuclear weapon tests don make United Nations Security Council begin look how dem go sanction North Korea

  • 6 September 2017

Doctors strike: Why Nigerian government dey complain

Nigerian government dey complain as thousands of Resident doctors across di country don hang their coat say dem no work again.

  • 6 September 2017
Audio 1:00

BBC Pidgin Minute

All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!

  • 6 September 2017