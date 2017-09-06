BBC Pidgin Domot
Beta Tori
Hurricane Irma don come
Di tropical storm na di strongest level, and people wey e fit meet across three countries don dey run, or protect dem house.
- 6 September 2017
Japan: 'North Korea no get bright future'
Di country nuclear weapon tests don make United Nations Security Council begin look how dem go sanction North Korea
- 6 September 2017
Doctors strike: Why Nigerian government dey complain
Nigerian government dey complain as thousands of Resident doctors across di country don hang their coat say dem no work again.
- 6 September 2017
Audio 1:00
BBC Pidgin Minute
All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!
- 6 September 2017
Nigerian economy: 'All na paperwork' say some Nigerians
- 5 September 2017
Rwanda: Activist Rwigara dey under arrest
- 5 September 2017
Japan: Why Princess wan marry ordinary man
- 4 September 2017
Indian Flood: 'Na rat cause am' - Minister
- 3 September 2017
Pidgin Launch Special
Give me latest gist
World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana win first match
- 5 September 2017
US say Kim Jong-un dey beg for war
- 5 September 2017
North Korea wan bomb Nigeria?
- 4 September 2017
Dis camera fit see inside human body
- 4 September 2017
Nigeria: 'No talk with Ethiopian over Arik'
- 5 September 2017
Hurricane Harvey: 'US need $7.8bn'
- 2 September 2017
Informate me
Houston Flood: Fuel scarcity fit hit America
- 31 August 2017
Video 1:01
Woman wey dey teach makeup for pidgin
- 29 August 2017
Why flood dey hammer Africa
- 30 August 2017
Ghana import 30 million condoms
- 24 August 2017
Why China dey chop African Donkey
- 30 August 2017
How Tanzania dey kill mosquito
- 24 August 2017