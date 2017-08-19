President Buhari don return to Nigeria

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don arrive Abuja wey be the capital, from London.

The president jet, Eagle One, land for Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport for about 4:30 pm on Saturday .

Part of the people wey dey ground to welcome the President na the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, members of the executive council , the national security adviser Babagana Monguno, some governors and some other presidential aides.

President Buhari go address Nigerians on Monday August 21st, and people hope say dem go know more about im health.