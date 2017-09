Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don arrive Abuja wey be the capital, from London.

The president jet, Eagle One, land for Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport for about 4:30 pm on Saturday .

Part of the people wey dey ground to welcome the President na the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, members of the executive council , the national security adviser Babagana Monguno, some governors and some other presidential aides.