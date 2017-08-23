Angola Election: Opposition fear vote counting for night

As voting end for Angola by 7pm, on Wednesday, members of opposition parties don talk say dem fear wetin fit happen for where dem go count vote for night.

Voting don close for Angola election.

BBC tori person, Clare Spencer, wey dey for Luanda say voting inside the southern African country go close around 7pm for some areas, because those ones no start on time.

But opposition bin dey fear say anything fit happen wen dem dey count vote for night, when darkness dey.

Today, Angola people vote for parliamentary election.

But many people wey put eye for di matter feel say even though President Jose Eduardo dos Santos dey comot from power, e go still find way to control things.

President Eduardo dos Santos wey bi 74 years old, don rule for 38 years in total.

How di election dey work?

All Angola citizen wey don pass age 18 years get right to vote. And anyone wey wan vote must first register

Voters no dey directly choose President; instead, na the leader of the party wey get majority for parliament go become Head of State

Di method of voting for president directly dey dia 1992 constitution, but dem change am for the new 2002 constitution

Lawmakers dey get five years inside office

Di vote na to change who go be president for Angola.

After im don do President for 38 years, Jose Eduardo dos Santos don gree say im go comot for office.

People for Angola go different places to vote since morning.

Di voting system for Angola no dey like most country own. People wey dey vote go choose di candidate and their party for one vote. Na by representation dem go know di party and di candidate wey win for di election.