How Customs Seize Fertilizer wey fit make bomb

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Government talk say bad people fit use fertilizer make bomb

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, say dem don seize 900 bags of one deadly fertilizer wey people fit use do bomb.

"We know say di fertilizer na bad one after one bag bust and instead make e help di grass grow, na burn e dey burn am. Na wetin Custom officers for Seme, wey be Nigeria/Benin border, talk dis one.

Muhammad Aliyu, wey be di comptroller for Seme area command, say dis na di first time wey Nigerian Customs go catch dat kain fertilizer.

Him say dis deadly fertilizer dey spoil plants for farm.

Image example Aliyu wey bi Customs Area Comptroller, Seme border, say dis na di first time dem go catch dis kain thing

Him talk say na from Belarus di deadly fertilizer from come and say smugglers bin wan use corner corner carry am enter Nigeria.

Since government don know say bad people fit use fertilizer make bomb, Nigeria no dey allow imported fertilizer unless e get end-user certificate wey di Security Adviser to di President go approve.