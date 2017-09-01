Nigeria vs Cameroon: Wetin fans dey talk

Dem no support media player for your device Fans talk on top BBC News Pidgin Facebook Live

As Nigeria dey play with Cameroon for Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria, today, BBC News Pidgin go live for Facebook to talk with football fans about di match .

One Cameroon fan talk say dem go beat Nigeria like drum today.

Nigeria Super Eagles fan, Amadi Macaulay and im wife tell BBC Pidgin say dem believe say Nigeria go give Cameroon 2-0; and na Mikel and Moses go score.

Image example Fans don begin enter the Stadium

Another Nigeria fan say di match go make sense, though Cameroon na better team but Nigeria go give them 2-1.

Then Mr Ignasius Nwankwo say e no too dey confident say Nigeria go show Cameroon pepper, because of how Cameroon don play Germany.

Image example One of the Super Eagles fans

Di two team dey group B; Nigeria dey top di group with six points, followed by Cameroon wey dey two points; di bottom teams na Algeria and Zambia with one point each

Na only di team wey top di group go pick di ticket go di Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria coach wey be Gernot Rohr don tell tori people say e no need to inform im boys how important wey this match dey.

As for Cameroon Coach Hugo Broos, all im own be say e need at least four point to make im team get chance to qualify.