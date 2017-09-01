How Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-0

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi say qualification for di World Cup dey important to am

Di Super Eagles of Nigeria don put one leg to qualify for di 2018 World Cup after dem thrash the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Na 29 minutes e take for Nigeria to break Cameroon defense. Mikel Obi throw pass give Odion Ighalo wey place d ball inside di net. For 43 minutes, victor Moses corner find di head of Mikel Obi to make am 2-0 against Cameroon.

The two players wey dey play for China make d difference for Super Eagles for first half.

African champions, Cameroon been start well but dem struggle to create chances.

Di third goal na Victor Moses help Nigeria put for net for di 56th minute. Kelechi Iheanacho come complete am 4-0 for di 77th minute.

Cameroon try do everything wey dem power reach to fit score, but dey no fit even with the corner kick wey dem get.

Image copyright Twitter Image example Fans of Super Eagles no waste time to react for twitter

Image copyright Twitter Image example Fans reaction from twitter

Image example Super Eagles fans just dey celebrate

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari don congratulate di Super Eagles for di way wey dem take win di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Di President join millions of Nigerians wey like football, both for home and outside di country to hail di senior men football team for how dem use their correct skill take defeat di African champions.

President Buhari, as e dey sing praise dey give di Super Eagles, come advise di players to still continue with this energy as dem go play di second leg for inside Yaounde on Monday.

Di President come use this opportunity tell Nigerians wey dey always see football as wetin dey bring dem together, to continue to pray and support di team so that dem go win next week and make their qualification dey doubly sure.