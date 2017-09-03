CHAN: CAF don cancel Kenya visit

Image copyright Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images Image example Kenya na im dem don arrange to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) from 12 January to 4 February 2018

Di political situation wey dey happen for Kenya don enter football as di Confederation of African Football, CAF, don cancel di inspection visit wey dem wan do for Kenya, wey be di hosts of 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

On Friday, Kenya Supreme Court give judgement wey cancel di presidential election wey dem do for August and wey President Uhuru Kenyatta been win.

CAF suppose dey plan to begin inspection visit for Thursday 7 September, but Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa, talk say di current political situation for Kenya don make CAF change dia mind.

"CAF won send dia second Vice president Mr. Constant Omari Selemani to come study di situation for di country. Dem go only announce new date after dem see how di political situation be." Na Mwendwa talk dis one.

CHAN na 16-team championship, wey dem reserve for local-based African footballers who dey play for dia domestic leagues.