Ghana go resume oil waka after ruling

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former President John Atta Mills for ceremony on 15 December 2010, di day wey Ghana begin oil production

Way don open for companies wey bin dey drill oil for Ghana, after ruling by di International Tribunal for di Law of di Sea favour Ghana against Ivory Coast.

Na on 23 September na im di UN-backed tribunal wey siddon for Germany give di final word on top boundary dispute between di two countries.

Dem don dey drag since almost ten years now, on top di $6 billion offshore Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) oil fields wey dey for Atlantic Ocean.

Ghana no violate Ivory Coast rights as dem use di field, na wetin Judge Boualem Bouguetaia talk, as e read di tribunal ruling inside courtroom for Hamburg.

Dis ruling go comot "doubt wey anybodi bin get about di boundary, because dat one dey clear now," na wetin Tullow Oil Ghana Managing Director Charles Darku tell tori people for di capital, Accra.

Mr Darku say "anybodi wey wan begin invest inside dat area suppose see say way don clear."

Di TEN fields get reach two billion barrels of oil and 1.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and Tullow get 47.2% of di fields, while Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. each own 17%.

Ghana National Petroleum Corp. hold 15% for hand, while PetroSA na im get di rest.

Darku still say TEN go continue to produce 50,000 barrels a day until the end of the year, and Tullow go work with Ghana government to get all di permit dem need, wey go allow dem resume di drilling waka by di end of dis year.

Both countries don respond

Boakye Agyarko, wey bi Ghana energy minister, tell news agencies say di country go remain in control of di oil fields, and Ghana dey happy with the ruling, because dem dey hope say money from oil go help their economy well-well.

Meanwhile, Bruno Kone, di talk-talk person for Ivory Coast government say dem go follow di ruling of di tribunal, even though the final thing wey di judgment fit cause, never dey clear.

"We go see if other ways dey for us, and how we go fit use dem. For now, we go stick to wetin di tribunal don decide," na wetin Mr Kone talk.