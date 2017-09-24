CAF to Kenya: Una no go host 2018 CHAN

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Russian goalkeeper Rinat Dasaev na im show Kenya name for di CAF zone of di 2018 World Cup qualifiers on July 2015

Di Confederation of African Football (CAF) don decide say Kenya no ready to host next year African Nations Championship.

Dis na after one of CAF dem executive committee finish meeting for Accra, Ghana, on 23 September Kenya.

Na for where tori people gather na im CAF announce say Kenya too slow to prepare for di 12 January to 4 February tournament.

Di matter serious sotay na CAF president Ahmad Ahmad head di meeting from Madagascar.

Na still dis September na im one CAF inspection team leave Kenya, come report say na only one out of four venues for di East African country dey ready to stage di event, wey dey open to only Africa-based footballers.

Some CAF officials for Accra still say dem dey worried about di political situation for Kenya, as court just cancel di presidential elections, set fresh ones for 26 October.

No bi di first time

Dis na di second time wey Kenya don lost di right to host CAF competition; na South Africa replace dem as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

Tosay Kenya bin get dis latest chance, dem for bi di second east African country to host di Championships back-to-back; after Rwanda host am for 2016.

Since dem start dis tournament for 2009, other hosts don bi Ivory Coast, Sudan and South Africa.

Tori be say maybe Morocco or South Africa na m fit replace Kenya.

Meanwhile, countries wey don qualify for di 2018 finals na Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan,

Uganda and Zambia.