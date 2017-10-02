Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis one dey come after Operation Python Dance wey di Army do for South-Eastern Nigeria.

Nigeria Army don dey set to begin new operation wey dem call 'operation crocodile smile 'for Ogun state, wey dey southwest of di country.

Di security forces go use dis latest movement to target all di people wey dey cause security wahala for di state and all di borders wey surround am.

Na di Brigade Commander of di 35 Artillery Brigade for Abeokuta Ogun state, Basil Adoke announce dis one on 1 October.

Adoke say dem go start di operation everywhere for Ogun state and other neighbourhoods wey near di state "in di next days wey dey come".

Di commander say dis Operation Crocodile Smile go be like Operation Python Dance wey dem just do finish for Abia and other South-eastern parts of Nigeria.

Im confirm say even though Ogun state no too get security wahala, dem still get some trouble makers wey Army go need to deal with.

Adoke tell people for di state say make dem no fear dis operation at all, as na di criminals for di state dem just wan fish out.

Di Governor of Ogun state wey bi Ibikunle Amosun say im no get any wahala with dis operation, as far as e go make crime comot for di state.