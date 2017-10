Rape, sexual attack, discrimination, hate and sometimes, death, na some of di serious palava wey gay and lesbian people dey face for one South Africa township.

Dis one come ginger one group of young lesbian women to join body form rugby club to spread message about di kain things dem dey face for house and dia community for Khayelitscha.

As e be, even though things rough for dis women, dem get hope say things go better if dem continue to work together.