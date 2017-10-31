Image copyright AFP Image example Plenty Igbo people for south east Nigeria don accuse government say dem no wan develop dia area

One court don order say make Nigeria pay $244 million to people wey suffer on top di civil war wey happen for di country for 1967.

Di Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice say dis na because government don fail to remove bombs wey dem bury for inside ground since di war finish for 1970.

Dem say communities for di area no fit use dia land farm because of am.

Di court order say make Nigeria government give $138,696,500 to victims direct and make dem use $105,409,340 take remove di bombs, build schools, courts, churches and mosques for di areas wey di war affect.

President Muhammadu Buhari government never chook mouth put for di matter.

Di government fit decide say dem no go do wetin di court talk because law no dey wey go hold dem.

E pass one million people wey die for di war wey happen from 1967 reach 1970 after south east decide say dem wan comot from Nigeria go form Biafra Republic.