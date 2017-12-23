Image copyright PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Image example Di #EndSARS campaigners still dey say dem no go gree for Nigeria police.

Whether Nigeria Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers do mental test or not, di strong social media campaign to #EndSARS must continue.

Na di lead campaigner for di #EndSARS movement- Segun Awosanya, tell BBC Pidgin tori person Igho Williams dis one.

E never tay wey Nigeria dia Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris announce say as part of ways to reform SARS, dem go dey do mental test, training and continue to torchlight SARS personnel to know whether dem dey fit for dia work or not.

But Mr Awosanya talk say dis mental test reform no make any sense to dem at all, because some kind things wey SARS don do to people don affect dia life.

E say dis announcement no go last and e go just dey like di 'no road block announcement' wey oga dem for police don dey do since but road block still dey.

Mr Awosanya say dia message for di campaign against SARS dey clear.

"Make dem end SARS, resume investigation on all di things wey SARS don do to people before dem go begin reform di police."

New changes dey come from SARS

Meanwhile, during di lecture wey di Inspector General for Police do with di field commanders of SARS from different part of di country e talk some new levels.

E remind dem say di law no permit dem to go do stop and search operation for road, except for special case wen di Commissioner of Police in charge of SARS send dem.

Then e warn SARS officials make dem nor dey chook mouth for civil matters like land argument, personal disputes, debt collection and others.

Di Oga for police talk say from now on, di Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operations, na im go dey lead SARS as di Strategic Commander and SARS personnel go now dey operate with dia official uniforms wey go dey easy for people to quick identify dem.