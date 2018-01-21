Thousands of women dey protest for Togo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di women wear black enter streets dey protest for plenty hours.

Another protest don happen for Togo as thousands of women enter street of di country capital Lome to tell President Faure Gnassigbe make im comot for office.

Na since September different political parties don dey gather almost every week to do protest make Gnassingbe family end dia 50-year rule for di country.

Opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre say e good as women don decide to follow chook mouth for di mata.

Togo: 300 don run from fight, enter Ghana

One woman wey follow do protest, Kossiwa Djomadi tell AFP tori people say dem go carry di mata because na dem dey suffer di situation pass. She complain say work no dey di country and di economy no dey move.

Plenty West African countries don tell Gnassingbe and im opposition make dem come settle di mata with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Guinea President Alpha Conde.

But opposition still dey ginger make government release dia supporters wey dem arrest for protests wey happen before.