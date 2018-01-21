"You must vex some people" - Obasanjo to Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Obasanjo say Nigeria main wahala na leadership.

Nigeria former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, don advice President Muhammadu Buhari say no how wey e no go vex people, even friends and supporters dem, if im wan see change happen for im government

Obasanjo say say Buhari supppse ready to make some kain hard decision wey fit help comot Nigeria from poverty and hardship wey dey di country.

Di former president talk dis one on Saturday for Abuja as dem award am with Doctor of Philosophy degree for di National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Obasanjo say di main thing wey dey worry Nigeria especially for di North Eastern part of di country na leadership.

President Buhari, wey follow talk for di event, carry congatulations give Obasanjo, come still say di former President na di "Baba of Open and Distance Education for Nigeria."

Buhari tell people make dem stop to dey look graduates from NOUN with small eyes, say government go still dey recognise dem.