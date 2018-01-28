Image copyright MARCO LONGARI Image example After Decembr 2016, Jammeh comot Gambia go exile for Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea President say im go "protect' former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh from new arrest.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema announce dis one after African Union leader Alpha Conde say make Jammeh wey dey exile for Equatorial Guinea, begin face charges on top corruption and human rights abuse for Gambia.

Di former Gambia President na suspect for im country on top $50million wey miss, and human rights abuse during im 22-year rule.

Na December 2016 na im join-bodi of West African countries ECOWAS tell Yahya Jammeh to comot office, after Adama Barrow win election replace am as Gambia new leader.