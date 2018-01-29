Nigeria: Lekki bridge go collect more money from car owners from 1 February

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Akinwunmi Ambode Governor Lagos State.

From 1 February, car owners go pay more money to use di Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza for di Lekki-Epe Expressway and di popular Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge wey dey Lagos state, Nigeria.

Na di Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited wey dey in charge of di facilities dem talk for statement say dem increase di price after "plenty-plenty talk with stakeholders wey dey di Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State.

Plenty details of di bin no dey di statement, but di company say bus drivers go pay N100 to use di Lekki-Epe toll plaza, wey be increase of N20, from di N80 wey dem dey charge. Dem say dis na after dem reach agreement with di drivers' union dem.

Lagos: Apapa Bridge don ready to open

Nigeria: FESTAC link bridge fit collapse - Government

Di LCC dia Managing Director wey be Mohammed Hassan, say: "since we start to collect money on December 2011, di price don remain di same, even as di cost of operations to maintain di toll plaza an the roads dem dey increase."

E add put say "to raise di price dey necessary, to help di company fit pay loan wey we collect from local and foreign lenders, and also because if you think am, foreign exchange rates don dey rise well-well over di last few years."