Nigeria immigration don gbab dia officers wey try smuggle small-small girls

Image copyright Facebook/NIS

Nigeria immigration service don start investigation on top report say dem arrest two of dia officers for airport for Lagos as dem dey try smuggle small-small girls go obodo Oyibo.

Immigration talk-talk person, Sunday James, say dem catch di two of dem for Murtala Mohammed International Airport as dem wan use Ethiopia Airlines smuggle six young girls go Oman.

E say di mata don reach di desk of immigration oga, Muhammad Babandele and dem don suspend di two officers wey dia name be Araoyinbo Oluwadare and Gabriel Awosanmi.

Dem don already suspend di two of dem as investigation don start on top di mata.