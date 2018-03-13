Ghana: LGBT community say make Parliament open referendum on gay rights

Image copyright Philcollins Agbedanu Kröger Image example Philcollins Agbedanu Kröger , talk-person for LGBT Community Ghana

Di LGBT community for Ghana say make parliament open referendum make Ghanaian citizens vote on gay rights for di country inside.

Dem say dem make ready to prove to Ghanaians say chaw people be day for di country, but dem dey hide sake of fear.

Spokesperson for LGBT community for Ghana Philcollins Agbedanu Kröger reveal say di gay den bisexual people dey everywhere for di country, but sake of religion den tradition dem no fit come out.

"Gay den lesbian rights legalisation no be individual issue, make dem discuss for parliament den call for referendum make people vote" Philcollins Kröger talk BBC Pidgin.

Dem however dey bore plus Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye sake of en dogged stance against homosexual rights for di country. According to Speaker of Parliament no be "fair" on gays den lesbians for Ghana, he be one person who dey fight against demma rights.

United States Ambassador to Ghana Robert P. Jackson over di weekend reveal say more people for Ghana be gay pass what people dey expect, he even add say e be possible say Ghana go legalise gay rights in 10 years.