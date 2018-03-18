Image copyright ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP

Russian people don go vote for new president on Sunday wey fit give president Valdimir Putin fourth term as president.

Di only bad thing about di election be say, plenti of di kontri people no send di election because di election too dey predictable.

Im dey contest with seven order candidates but many of im kontri people believe say, alternative no dey.

Few days to D-day, Putin bin dey road to campaign even as im kontri dey face accuse say na dem poison double spy Sergei Skripal and im daughter for United Kingdom.