Image copyright Pentax K-r

E never tey wey some Nigeria pipo call NAFDAC and SON to do something about "fake" butter and margarine wey dey market.

One woman for Abuja enter social media say, she buy "fake" Blue Band spread for butter, wey no gree melt inside boiling wata.

Her post ginger reaction from pipo, so tey some begin experiment see whether her talk na true.

Skip Twitter post by @SkusSkus I just saw a creepy video about the blueband bread spread. A scoop inside boiling water and it didn’t melt. And to think that butter was my fave at some point. Ugh. — SophieWithTheGoodHair (@SkusSkus) March 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Ms_maryamm Blue band that is refusing to melt in hot water ??🤷🏽‍♀️

You people will not kill us in this country☹️ — 🌻🌼🌻👳🏽‍♀️ (@Ms_maryamm) March 15, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @DanMinna Calling on NAFDAC & SON to come to our aid in this country. Nigerians, this is the Blue Band you and your family are consuming!

We need Divine intervention from deadly products produced in this country by fellow citizens! pic.twitter.com/w2p9pn8fRv — Yakubu Datti (@DanMinna) March 16, 2018

Di different reactions don make Unilever, di company wey dey produce di butter and margarine sama di answer.

Dem explain give people say di kain ingredient wey dey di butter mean say e easy to spread on top bread but no dey melt inside water like margarine.

Also dem talk say dia butter dey beta for spreading on top bread and pipo fit use di margarine to cook. Dat na why some pipo for notice di difference.