Cameroon Anglophone crisis, security dey find director for exams bodi wey dey miss

Image copyright STRINGER Image example Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR

Security pipo from Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR di comb all side for Fontem for inside Lebialem as dey di search for missing director for General Certificate of Education, GCE, exams bodi.

"Panic dey for Fotem after weh Ambazonia forces bi kidnap exams bodi director, Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo yesterday, all man di find way for komot for village".

"Just now, way no dey for run go inside bush because army deh everywhere for bush and when you shiddon for house you no sabi weti go meet you. All man di panic", resident for Fontem tell BBC News Pidgin.

Leke Tambo na de third government official weh ambazonia forces di kidnap for some taim now.

De tok for town yesterday for social media na news for exams body director, Leke Tambo as dey show e for some shameful video.

De forces weh hide dia faces with mask and di show Prof. Ivo Leke Tambo weh e shiddon for ground with blue mask for e face, before deh komnot'am expose e face, no clothes for skin, only droce, socks and shoe.

Tori be say e bi lead delegation for go village for celebrate appointment with anoda man weh deh appoint e, Paul Tassong, deh kidnap e take video send'am for social media and till now e di still miss.

Also dis morning, some pipo weh deh no know dem, burn house for Paul Tassong, for e village Mmockbie for Lebialem.

Ngomna nova tok anything and de wan weh we call no answer phone dis week-end.