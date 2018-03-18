Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Lagos state Police command don give warning to pipo wey dey plan to use i-no-go-gree to block Third Mainland Bridge and oda public infrastructure dem for Lagos.

Di talk-talk person for di Command, SP Chike Oti, don commot talk say make pipo wey dey plan dis one know say, if dem try scata di peace wey dey Lagos, say Police go stop dem.

For one statement wey SP Chike Oti carry come out, im explain say Police get informate say dis i-no-go-gree wey dem wan do na ontop di Lagos Land use Charge (LUC) mata. Im say up till now di pipo wey dey plan dis thing never come apply for di permit wey pipo wen wan do i-no-go-gree dey collect.

Di Police talk-talk person say if na di i-no-go-gree wey di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) do dey make dis pipo say dem wan do dia own, say NBA collect permit for dia own and e go beta make dis pipo come collect permit, make dem no allow bad pipo spoil dis dia waka or allow bad pipo use dem do dia work