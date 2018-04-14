APC don dey sell Bitcoin?

Image copyright @APCNigeria Image example APC twitter handle as e dey change name

Di twitter handle for All Progressive Congress (APC) for Nigeria @APCNigeria just begin dey sell bitcoin, dem tweet say dem wan begin give Nigeria pipo bitcoin.

Tori be say, e dey look like dem don hack di account dat is anoda person don begin control di account.

Tori pipo di cable bin report say di picture for di account bin even change to anoda person own, but wen we check di account we see say denm don return di APC logo as di picture but e show say dem never fit control di account back.

Na so di picture for di account come dey change from APC own to di one of one man wey im name na Justin Sun

Image copyright @APCNigeria Image example Na so APC and Justin Sun take dey drag di twitter handle

Wen some Nigeria pipo out of surprise begin wonder and ask question ontop twitter, di person wey dey control di account dey give dem answer too.

Small time we see say some of di tweet begin disapear but we still catch some of dem before e disapear finish.