Image copyright Georgia Oboh Image example Georgia Oboh, as she dey golf field dey show her talent.

Nigeria's ogbonge female golf player Georgia Oboh, tell BBC Pidgin say, she still dey beg for support from goment and companies to make her train well for di 2018 Youth Olympics.

Di star na also di first Nigerian wey dey participate for di Ladies European Tour (LET) wey dey happun now for Morocco.

im say, "My prayer be say make goment and other corporate bodies support me make all my golfing ambition come true, I want become di best for world."

17 year old Oboh turn star three years ago wen she win 2015 Golf Teen World Championship wey bin happun for America.