Headies Awards: Davido, Wizkid and Simi shine

Ogbonge Nigerian musicians Davido, Wizkid and Simi shine wella for di 12 edition of di Headies award wey happen for Lagos.

Davido win Artist of di Year Award and im song 'Fia' carry two prize for Best Pop Single and Song of di Year.

Wizkid bin win four award; 'Come closer' grab di Viewers Choice Award and Best Music Video, 'Sound from di oda side' na Best RnB Award and di song wey im do wit Tiwa Savage 'Ma Lo' carry Best Collabo award.

Golden voice Simi carry Best RnB Single award go house for her song 'Smile for Me' and Best Recording of di Year prize 'Joromi'. Na her album 'Similola' win Album of di Year.

Di Headies, na im dem bin dey call Hip Hop World Award, before-before. Since 2006 na im di award begin celebrate all di correct talent wey Nigeria get for music industry.