Dis speed artist go draw you in 4 minutes

Suleiman Garba na former drug addict wen dey rehab dey collect treatment to dey beta, him don spend some time for dia and him doctor say him don dey improve, but e get one skill wey don help am survive di addiction and e dey help am as him don dey well now.

Suleiman go look you and draw you inside five minutes, drawing na di only tin wey dey make am happy, "as I dey talk wen I dey draw, I go try calculate di distance and shapes, I just copy wetin I see" na so im tok

Sulayman Abu-bakr na Suleiman guidian and na him dey help am try to sell some of im work for internet to take raise money for im treatment, him join hand wit Reconnect one NGO to di one happen. dem don even help am open twitter account where him dey show pipo im work and how im dey improve for rehab.