Dey vigilant, Shine your eye for wia your daughter Dey!

Di case of di 41 year old man wey rape im four daughters na one of many rape case wey di International Federation of Female Lawyers FIDA dey do to make sure say dem get justice for di pikin dem wey be di victims.

Anoda case wey dey like dat one na di one wey 78 years old man go rape one eight years old pickin and anoda one wia one 65 years old man do by force sex with two of im daughters. Dis kain mata na im dey ginger FIDA to cari di Violence against persons prohibition Act VAPP go Rivers State House of Assembly make dem adopt am for di state.

Wetin be VAPP?

Stephanie Ekpebulu na lawyer and programme officer for di Violence against persons prohibition act. She say di Act wan cari everybody along because Violence no dey against women alone but e dey against man, woman and small pikin dem both boys and girls, na im make National Assembly pass and former President Goodluck Jonathan don sign am to law for 2015 to become di VAPP Act.

Ekpebulu say di VAPP Act as dem want am cover law against widowhood practices, female circumcision, rape and child defilement, political thuggery and intimidation and even stalking wey boyfriend or husband go dey follow woman upandan dey monitor am among oda tins.

For dia work, Ekpebulu say dem don get conviction before wia one papa wey defile im pikin wey im come get 6 years imprisonment after e don spend 5 years for prison wen di case bin dey court, but dis VAPP Act go make sure say pesin wey dem convict go get life imprisonment.

Nigeria: Court nack 60 years jail for man wey rape pickin

Challenge for prosecution

But to cari dis case dem go court get justice and beta conviction no dey easy. Fortune Ada Ndah wey dey on top di case wey papa rape in 4 daughters say many times wen dem dey pursue di case reach one place, di family or di mama go come say dem wan settle, dem no wan do di case again because family don tok, pastor don beg so wen dem no dey come court again, di court fit dismiss di case but now, FIDA don dey pursue di case dem because na crime against di state and di state go get justice for di pikin.

Ada Ndah come dey advise pipo say if dem see case like dat for pikin weda na boy or girl, make dem report to FIDA or to police and dem go take am up because, "for FIDA wen di man is arrested, we no dey waste time, we no dey compromise wen e come to rape. We go tell di pipo say no be you wey di tin do o na dat small girl and na di goment get right so we no even need your consent to cari di mata go court."

She come add say with di criminal code and dis new VAPP Act, dem go fit protect boys too because dem don get case wia dem close down one boys school because di teachers bin dey molest di boys. So dis VAPP Act get wider scope wey cover everybody and fit get justice for touch touch especially if e no dey wit di consent of di pesin.

She say dem dey work well with police to pursue di case dem but come ask for more cooperation and for Director of Public Prosecution dem to quick quick bring dia legal advise for mata dem wey dey comot because di law allow up to 25 days but without dis advise di mata no go move forward.

Wit di way dem dey go village dey go draw ear for pipo dia about di law wey dey, Ada Ndah dey advise parents especially mama dem to shine dia eye monitor wetin dey happen for dia house and she come encourage pipo say make dem no fear or cover bad tin, make dem report so dem go get justice.