India landlord find deadi bodi of im three Nigerian tenants wen im go collect rent

One landlord for India say im find deadi bodi three Nigerians inside house as im go collect house rent on Friday.

Tori be say di three men; Greece Ben, David Christopher and David bin dey party wit alcohol on Thursday.

Wen police land di house dem see say di three men get foam wey bin dey pour comot from dem mouth.

Di deputy commissioner of police, Shibesh Singh tok say di men bin dey for dia 30's and say both David and Greece bin dey stay di kontri on business visa.

Police say dem bin get call say, di house dey smell one kain and afta dem break di door enta, dem see di men deadi bodi.

Singh also tok say no sign or marks or wound bin dey dia bodi.

Dem don move dia dead bodi enta hospital for autopsy make dem fit see wetin kee dem.