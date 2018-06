Image copyright Nigeria Senate/Twitter Image example Afta PDP give oga Aidoko di party flag bearer im challenger, Isaac Alfa go case to challenge di mata say im wan make court cancel Aidoko election.

Court don sack one senator for Nigeria, Atai Aidoko

Federal High Court for Abuja order di immediate sack of Senator Aidoko na di member wey dey represent Kogi East Senatorial district.

Di court judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole rule say Mr Aidoko na di wrong pesin wey suppose fly di flag of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from di December 2014 Primary election.

Tori be say afta PDP give oga Aidoko di party flag bearer im challenger, Isaac Alfa go case to challenge di mata say im wan make court cancel Aidoko election.

One appeal court bin don rule say make di case return to high court to allow di court see who be di right owner di case, afta e say di senate seat dey vavacant.

On Wednesday, di court order PDP and Mr Aidoko to pay Mr Alfa N750,000 each.