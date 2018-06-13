Image copyright Twitter/NigerianHive Image example Nigeria police bin create Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes.

Nigeria police crack team, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) wey suppose dey fight crime dey face serious rejection from pipo for di kontri.

Wen SARS first new come, di squad bin get plenti accolade on top how dem bin take catch some ogbonge big tief dem wey bin dey worry di kontri.

Now kontri pipo don create serious internet movement #ENDSARS wey dey question whether di police unit still dey credible at all.

"SARS no get respect for human right and dem no dey account for di pipo wey dem arrest and dis make di institution no dey credible," according to Auwal Ibrahim Musa of Transparency International.

Tori be say di way wey SARS dey operate don turn serious concern for many Nigerians. Dem dey beat and harass plus sometimes make pipo disappear forever.

Dia action dey question whether dis police officers get any respect for human right.

Police dey investigate how SARS

Nigeria police say dem dey do independent audit to see how SARS dey take handle human right mata.

BBC Pidgin bin call police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood on top dis mata but im no pick calls.

Na only for city SARS boys tanda dey harass innocent pipo

Abuja base lawyer Anthony Agbolanhor say, 'na only for city SARS boys tanda dey harass innocent pipo wey from bank dey come, or young pipo wey dey drive dia papa car.'

'E don dey turn taboo for naija to cari laptop dey waka because, for SARS boys dat one mean say you be yahoo yahoo. Even land mata dem dey dia.'

'Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) na im goment give power to catch pipo wey steal moni, but SARS don leave armed robbe rs dey do EFCC work. '

'E no credible' na wetin di lawyer tok

Agbolanhor say, di kain reports from Nigerians for different parts of di kontri dey suggest SARs don kolo, no credible and no dey relevant again for today Nigeria.

Na complain upon complain na im dey follow dia waka for all di states as dem no get any respect for di right of Nigerians.

"E beta make goment disband dem make dem go join dia broda become ordinary police or make dem give dem serious training, if not dis kain tin go continue to dey happun," na so Agbolanhor tok.