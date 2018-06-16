Nigeria vs Croatia: Only defensive Super Eagles fit stop di Blazers

Image copyright Twitter/@NGSuperEagles Image example Victor Moses don charge for #NGA vs #CRO #WorldCup open

Nigeria senior football team Super Eagles don finally announce say dem don ready to play dia first game on Saturday against Croatia.

Di match go shelle around 8pm Nigerian time for Kaliningrad Arena stadium.

Di team finally announce on Saturday morning say dem don ready for di game wey dem go play for evening.

Afta dia last friendly match against Czech Republic, Coach Gernot Rohr tok say dem still never ready, so now wen dem don finally ready how today match go be, na wetin Nigerians wan know.

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr dey plan sumtin with Captain Mikel Obi

Meanwhile $50 thousand dollars reward dey for evri goal wey super eagles score for Saturday opener against Croatia, according to Nigeria Football Federation - Presido Amaju Pinnick

Only very defensive Super Eagles fit stop di Blazers

'Super Eagles of Nigeria look very good (both for jersey and evritin), according to BBC sports tori pesin Adebola Adebanjo.

'But di question evrione dey asking na if dem go play good football too against team wey strong like Croatia wey follow teams pipo dey eye to go far for di world cup. Croatia get di experience and sabi players wey dey play top level, Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric follow for some of dia players and na only very defensive Super Eagles fit stop dem.' According to we sports tori pesin.

Adebola Adebanjo believe say na four super eagles players fit do di magic for Nigeria,

Di Super Eagles fit use players like Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and striker Odion Ighalo wey dey celebrate him birthday for dis match day to threaten di Vatreni (Di Blazers) goal post.

Adebola also think say dem need to dey organize for all corners, 'make we start with 3-5-2 formation, which mean say we need to get defensive and attacking balance'.

Tori be say Super Eagles of Nigeria na big games players and Croatia go dey hope say dis match no go be one of di days dem go spoil dia show.

Super Eagles training on Friday June 15

World Cup moment wey drop jaw

32 kontris don begin show dia skills since Thursday 14 July wen di world cup start.

Ronaldo don already dey eye golden boot for di tournament as im Hatrick help Portugal play 3-3 draw wit Spain.

But no be only dat one be di only moment wey fit make your jaw drop for di World Cup.

Four players don score late goals, three of dose goals help some teams win match while Ronaldo own help dem draw dem match.

Diego Costa score 2

Upon say Ronaldo score three goals, im no get man of di match for di game as Isco collect am.

Morocco goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy no gree collect man of di match for di game wey im team loose to Iran 1-0, im say di man of di match gift wey dem wan give get alchohol inside and im religion no dey support am.

Four first four matches wey dem do play, dem don use penalty score three goals, Na Ronaldo score for Portugal, Antoine Griezmann score for France while Mile Jedinak score for Australia.

Africa neva win one match for di 2018 World Cup as Egypt and Morocco don loose dem first match.

Oda scores so far na :

Russia 5 - 0 Saudi Arabia

Egypt 0 - Uruguay

Morocco 0- 1 Iran

Portugal 3 - 3 Spain

France 2 - 1 Australia.