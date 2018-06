Meet boys who dey convert cassava to electricity

Two brothers who dey eastern region of Ghana afta introduce innovation for Ghana for di first time as dem dey generate electricity from cassava.

James Ansah den Kwesi Ansah produce dis innovation which dem dey call 'JK2 table power' from ordinary items for dema backyard like plastic gallon, wood den copper wires.

Cassava be popular West African root crop which people dey use for various starch based meals for di sub region inside.

Sake of farmers dey produce more cassava than what meners dey consume, plenty cassava waste dey di system inside but with dema innovation people go fit now use cassava waste charge phones, power bulbs, radio sets den stuff.