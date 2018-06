Image copyright Rapid Response Squad Image example Police don clear all di motor wey dey inside di accident for Ojuelegba.

Police say dem neva know how many pipo die wen load wey dey inside truck fall from Ojuelegba bridge on Tuesday night for Lagos.

Plywood wey truck carri fall from di bridge land on top at least three motors - two danfo bus and one private car around 9pm wen e happen, according to General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Agency Tiamiyu Adesina.

Adesina say di accident kill two pipo, wound plenti odas wey dem don carry go hospital.

Police and oda emergency join bodi plus traffic officers don manage clear di road.

Road accident na big palava wey dey happun all always for Lagos and e don kill pipo wella for di main commercity of Nigeria.