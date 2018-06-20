Russia 3 - 1 Egypt: Mo Selah return no help di pherohs

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Last last even di mighty Mohamed Salah no fit free Egypt free from dia World Cup palava.

As e be so na to pack dia load begin waka comot di 2018 World Cup na im remain for Egypt hand afta dem lose dia second match on Tuesday to Russia.

Di game end Russia 3 - Egypt 1 wey mean say with zero point afta dem loss loose dia first and second group game no fit qualify go second round.

Salah, di 'Pheroh of football' and ogbonge Liverpool star wey bin damage im shoulder for injury before di World Cup start bin get task on Tuesday to stop di Russia football team for im first game but e no work.

"We do our homework; we learn from our mistakes," Na wetin Russia Manager Stanislav Cherchesov tok afta dem win di game 3-1.

On Tuesday, Russia score three goals inside di first 16 minutes of di second half, with one own goal.

Salah finally manage try score penalty for di 72nd minute but on a day wen im no dey fully fit, so dat goal bin no dey enough to turn di match around.

"Di game last 94 minutes, and we bin get 10 to 15 very bad minutes, and dat na di reason wey we lose," according to Egypt manager, Héctor Cúper.