Image example Manyu Chiefs for Cameroon

Traditional chiefs don ask youths for Manyu town inside Southwest and Northwest regions of Cameroon to drop dia guns and come back to dia communities.

Tori be say youths for Manyu division join groups wey cari gun on top Anglophone crisis wey start for 2016.

Di chiefs dey also beg di knotri presido Paul Biya to forgive pipo wey dem lock for prison because of di Anglophone crisis.

Manyu Chiefs and elites dem for dia' Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association meeting siddon for check de crisis for dia division and na so deh di beg make youths dem drop dia guns and make president Biya forgive pipo weh deh lock for ngata (prison) for seka Anglophone crisis.

"We wan make peace with youths dem, make deh drop dia guns, return for dia communities, make dem contribute for bring good atmosphere for build road for Manfe -Akwaya, Bakebe -Menji and Dschang", de chiefs dem, with dia chairperson Victor Nkongho Mengot tok".

Fighting di go on for some parts dem for Manyu division for Southwest and Northwest regions for some taim and pikin dem don join de groups dem di cari gun as de Anglophone crisis we e start for 2016 turn to fight.

Image copyright Getty Images

Deh chiefs dem also beg say make President Biya check for start shiddon for tok about tins dem weh deh di touch kontri and make e forgive de pipo dem weh deh lock for ngata for seka Anglophone crisis.

"We di plead make president Biya check how for build de villages dem weh deh destroy for dis crisis and make e put emergency for helep pipo dem weh run from dia villages".

De chiefs dem condemn violence and killing, kidnappings dem plus how weh some pipo, especially de wan dem for abroad di manipulate youths dem for di take guns dem.

Chiefs and elites dem for Manyu under dia chairperson Victor Mengot bi don start for make awareness say e fain for go for school or for try business.