Buhari: Nigeria opposition PDP say di President no get right to make corruption hard
Nigeria main opposition party PDP do condemn di asset seizure Executive Order No. 6 wey Presido Muhammadu Buhari sign on 5 July 2018.
PDP on Friday say di order dey illegal and e no follow for wetin dey inside 1999 constitution.
- Buhari don sign order to make corruption hard
- Afta 1,018 days waka pass, las las Supreme Court don free me —Saraki
Di party vex waka enta Twitter to blast Presido Buhari
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declare "national emergency on corruption", as im sign one new executive order to block money wey authorities suspect say come from mago mago.
President Buhari sign di order na to try stop how pipo dey make illegal money, dey sell things wey dem take thief money buy, and na just correct way to block anybodi wey wan kolobi money, im talk.