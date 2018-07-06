Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria main opposition party PDP do condemn di asset seizure Executive Order No. 6 wey Presido Muhammadu Buhari sign on 5 July 2018.

PDP on Friday say di order dey illegal and e no follow for wetin dey inside 1999 constitution.

Di party vex waka enta Twitter to blast Presido Buhari

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig We strongly condemn the asset seizure Executive Order N0 6, imposed by @MBuhari on Thursday July 5, 2018. The Order is illegal and unconstitutional. It is reprehensible, dangerous and a descent to fascism,The Order is in total disregard to the provisions of 1999 constitution. pic.twitter.com/2cZr5RXTYh — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 6, 2018

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Buhari don sign order to make corruption hard

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declare "national emergency on corruption", as im sign one new executive order to block money wey authorities suspect say come from mago mago.

President Buhari sign di order na to try stop how pipo dey make illegal money, dey sell things wey dem take thief money buy, and na just correct way to block anybodi wey wan kolobi money, im talk.