'You no fit intimidate pipo of integrity' - Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen
Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen want make di 36 states for Nigeria need to get freedom for money mata so dat judiciary inside di kontri go dey truly Independent.
Justice Onnoghen tok dis one wen him cut tape to open di National Industrial Court complex and di Court of Appeal Complex for Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Oga di law say di judiciary no suppose dey timid dey fear fear if dem wan give proper justice to di pipo wey dey come dia for Justice.
- Afta 1,018 days waka pass, las las Supreme Court don free me —Saraki
- Tins wey you suppose know about Adamu Ciroma
"Truth go always stand. I thank di goment and pipo of Rivers State for dis beautiful building. Di solution to di plenti palava na to uphold rule of law and wetin constitution provide so pipo no go commit taboo like to lock up di court."
"Make oda states follow wetin dey happen for Rivers State and Lagos to assist di Judiciary so e go dey Independent." Na wetin Onnoghen tok
Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike say di way di Judiciary for di state bin dey wen him enta office for 2015 wen di courts bin dey shut down for 2years, ginger am to see say e beta and improve well well.
E say "we no go continue to tolerate abuse of di judiciary anyhow."