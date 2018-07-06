'You no fit intimidate pipo of integrity' - Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen

Image example Na Rivers State goment build di court for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen want make di 36 states for Nigeria need to get freedom for money mata so dat judiciary inside di kontri go dey truly Independent.

Justice Onnoghen tok dis one wen him cut tape to open di National Industrial Court complex and di Court of Appeal Complex for Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Oga di law say di judiciary no suppose dey timid dey fear fear if dem wan give proper justice to di pipo wey dey come dia for Justice.

"Truth go always stand. I thank di goment and pipo of Rivers State for dis beautiful building. Di solution to di plenti palava na to uphold rule of law and wetin constitution provide so pipo no go commit taboo like to lock up di court."

"Make oda states follow wetin dey happen for Rivers State and Lagos to assist di Judiciary so e go dey Independent." Na wetin Onnoghen tok

Image copyright Rivers State goment Image example Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen sidon for left, Govnor Wike and im wife dey center plus National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice Babatunde Adediran Adejumo wey dey left

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike say di way di Judiciary for di state bin dey wen him enta office for 2015 wen di courts bin dey shut down for 2years, ginger am to see say e beta and improve well well.

E say "we no go continue to tolerate abuse of di judiciary anyhow."