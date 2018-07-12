Five steps you must take before you buy land

Image copyright PAtricia Ikio Image example When you choose your nebors from beginning nobody go surprise you.

When you don get plenty money or as we dey tok, "when you don hammer", no be di time to call agent, go pay bush entry to look land.

Land na one of the most important tins to take money buy because nobody fit carry am for head run.

As Architect wey don dey waka wit pipo wey dey into buying land and building houses for over 15 years, Patricia Ikio don share give BBC Pidgin some of di tins to take shine your eye before you pay for land.

Wetin you wan carry di land do

E dey very important to take time think about wetin you wan carry di land do. No just go buy land because oda pipo dey buy am.

If you buy like dat you go build wetin oda pipo dey build and last last you fit no dey happy because na follow follow you do.

When you get money, check yourself and wetin you like, also check wetin pipo need around you. Wetin you fit help dem do, even if na pure water or garri you decide to produce or supply e go guide you on di place to go buy di land and how di size of di land go dey.

Look for professional

E dey good to find architect make you and am nak tori about how you wan use the land.

Many pipo don go school for more than 20 years to learn how to arrange mata wey consign land.

Dis na pipo we dey call professionals for di building industry and construction industry. We get land surveyors and dia work na to survey land.

Di architect go give you idea of di size of land you need. Afta dat, you fit go meet tdi land surveyor well prepared.

Dem go use machines ,some dey like camera, one even get three legs. All dis machines dem na to check di way the land dey.

Dem go give plenti numbers wey oda professionals wey go work on di land go take give you di best solution.

Group buying - choose your nebours from beginning.

Nowadays many pipo dey join money to buy land. Di good thing for this arrangement be say una go put heads together bring beta ideas. Patricia say she don see friends wey save money come decide to build plenty houses.

Na true say people dey drag land but if you follow di proper way buy land you go enjoy am, your children and dia children children go follow enjoy di land.

'As una dey build house for family una fit contribute money build where una go do exercise and arrange where people wey go keep the place fine go stay as e dey for the picture below. Di place go sweet una because you don know your nebor from the beginning.

'E get one man I do house for, di house na four bedroom flat, by di time we don dey finish di house, one man come open brothel opposite di house. My customer no gree live there again o. Na so we begin change four bedroom to two, two bedroom flats for rent.' Na wetin di architect.

So when you choose your nebors from beginning nobody go surprise you.

How di area dey-Nature

Di grass wey block one canal bin dey cause serious flood for Osapa London area for Lagos Island sotay pipo dey fear wen rain fall

E get wetin we dey call topography, dat na how di land siddon or spread.

Some pipo dey wait till dry season before them sell their land because water de full everywhere for raining season.

If person bring land wey cheap well well for you during dry season, tell am to wait say you go look am later. If you buy land wey water no dey flow comot, na big wahala be dat because wen time reach to build, materials no go last.

Di land go make you spend money for wetin you no plan. See as dem spend extra money buy boards to move cement because of water for the picture we just look.

5.Government - Social Amenities

Anoda thing to look for di area na social amenities.

How di road dey? Light dey? What of water? All dis tind follow for wetin pesin need to use land so shine your eye.

Wen you don check all these tins and you like di land very well abeg waka go goment office wey dey into zoning. Di professionals wey dey zone na Urban and Regional Planners.

Dis people dey share di land so dat land go dey for everything wey we need to use am for living beta life.

You go ask dem to check wetin goment tok say dem suppose use di land for. Di name of dis one na charting. Charting go help make you no waste unnecessary time.

Many pipo don buy land come find out say goment don say di land na for another thing. E get some people wey their land na part of wetin dem dash footballers or part of school and dem no know because dem just buy land build without charting.

E good to buy land. When you buy land you fit keep am till di money wey dem dey take buy land for di area you buy increase. Sometimes di money dey reach ten times di money you take buy am.

Tins wey concern land dey take time as na big investment. If you dey careful you go get boku money for land business.

Na block pipo dey use build many houses nowadays

Patricia Kio na Phd student for Texas A&M University, College Station Texas inside Ameria. She get license to operate as architect inside Nigeria.

She be full member of Nigerian Institute of Architects and Architects' Regitration Council of Nigeria.