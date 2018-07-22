Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Di police disciplinary bodi advise to sack dis four SARS officers follow report of Investigate on top petition against di four police men on 2nd day of May 2018.

Kontri pipo say evri day for di tiff one day for di owner. Sunday 22 July na im Nigeria police crime unit alias Special Anti Robbery Squad sack four officers wey dem say dey bring bad name for dem.

Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Unlawful detention alias illegal arrest, Intimidation and threatening violence na di offence di four policemen commit, wey make dem chop sack, according to Assistant Inspector General in charge of zone two command, AIG Adamu Ibrahim.

Police say di four men include; Sgt Adeoye Adekunle, Sgt Adenira Adebowale, Sgt Agbi Lucky , Sgt Odighe Hehosa.

Toti be say police disciplinary committee na im advise to comot di four SARS policemen wey dey work for di Special Anti Robbery Squad Ikeja, Lagos (SARS) for southwest Nigeria afta report of Investigate on top petition against di four police men land on 2nd day of May 2018..

Skip Twitter post by @YomiShogunle and threatening violence.

Ex/Sgt Adeoye Adekunle,

Ex/Sgt AdeniraAdebowale,

Ex/Sgt Agbi Lucky and

Ex/Sgt Odighe Hehosa.

Check NPF Zone 2 Command Lagos Press Release for more details.

NOTE: This case is not one of #EndSARS trending Social Media posts.

No To Impunity. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 22, 2018

Pesin wey write di petition accuse dem say on 4th of June 2017, im be dey inside im house around for Lagos when di four men wit dia guns enta im house to arrest on top allegation say im dey perform 'FAKE' miracles.

Di pesin wey write di petition say afta im arrest, dem carry am go one hotel for Agege where dem detain and threaten to kill if im no cooperate. E explained say following day 5th June 2017dem carry am go bank where dem force am to transfer seven million Naira to one of di police men account.

Na dis man petition wen man di AIG order investigate into di mata and di investigation show say di four SARS police men no follow no proper police procedure to arrest di man wey police Identify as 'Bishop'.

Dem no support media player for your device #ENDSARS No be serious mata

Di investigate also show say di police men true true kolobi di man from im house and no follow di law go detain am for hotel where only dem dey protect just to make personal gain gain.

Police Public Relations Officer of zone two command for Lagos CSP Dolapo Badmos as she dey show di four police men to tori pipo say oga AIG don draw ear come outside say Nigeria police force no go tolerate any act of misconduct wey go spoil di value of International way of doing police work.

And she any di force no go spare police officer or men wey dey catch say e dey guilty.