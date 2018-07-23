PDP no dey look back to change name, chase Buruji Kashamu comot dia party

Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party - PDP don set up committee wey go chook eye on top how di party wan change im name.

Dis dey happun just two weeks afta PDP join bodi wit thirty-eight oda political parties and movement to form Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

PDP form di committee on Monday 23 July afta di National executive committee number 80 meeting for di party secretariat for Abuja.

Di party tok-tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan afta di meeting, come tell tori pipo say di party don arrange evri-evri on top to make sure say dem accommodate those wey di come from oda party.

Image copyright @OfficialPDPNig Image example On 9 July, 2018 for Musa Yar Adua Center in Abuja na im PDP and oda 39 parties sign agreement to join togeda.

Oga Ologbondiyan say wit regards to the party structure for grassroots dem don do sharing formula on top how evribodi go benefit.

E say state wey get governors get dia own share and formulae and those wey no get Governor for, still get dia own share.

Dis na because most times, some of di leaders wan control di structure of dia party as na dis wan dey make dem win and sometimes dis one dey cause fear for mind of pipo wey don already dey di party.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig 2. II. NEC considered and approved the expulsion of Senator Kashamu Buruji, Mr. Samiu Sodipo, Engr. Bayo Adebayo and Hon. Segun Seriki from the PDP. The expelled members are from the Ogun State Chapter of the PDP. pic.twitter.com/U2BfrZFNQX — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 23, 2018

Kola come explain give say di party leadership don expell senator Buruji Kashamu and oda members for Ogun State because dem dey romance APC.

According to di State Chairman of di party, dem chase Buruji comot PDP because e dey work against party interest alias anti-party activities.

E accuse am say e be agent of di ruling APC party. Say although e dey behave like member of PDP, e collects money from APC and do wetin dem wan am to do.