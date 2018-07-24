How dead cows from Adamawa land Port Harcourt slaughter yet dem butcher, sell am give pipo
Tori wey enter say dead cow meat wey some Hausa pipo wey go buy cows bring come Igwuruta abattoir for Ikwerre Local goment area of Rivers State, southerrn Nigeria, come bring heavy kasala dey town.
Dis tori make pipo fear say make pipo no buy or eat any cow meat at all as some of dis dead cow meat don enter market.
But di Rivers state commissioner for health, Princewill Chike tell tori pipo say dem dey aware of di situation and dem don handle am well and so pipo no need to panic sake of dat again as dia pipo still dey monitor
But along di line, di truck wey dem carry di cows come break down and dem come dey repair am but dem no give di cows dem food or water and di truck too tight for all di cows wey dey inside so some of dem can dey exhausted, come die.
Professor Chike say when di abattoir officials for Igwuruta see di condition of di cows say some of dem don die dey smell, dem come alert police and call pipo for ministry of health, ministry of Agriculture and di local goment health authority for Ikwerre LGA.
Dis health pipo, di commissioner say come conduct antemortem and post-mortem for all di cows come collect sample from dem go test come find out say no evidence of animal sickness dey dia body and di ones wey die, die because dem bin dey tired, no disease dey dia body.
Oga Chike come say, "di state ministry of Health and Agriculture and di local goment authority naim supervise di burial of di cows wey die, 14 of dem in number and di oda surviving ones we examine dem well well and no evidence of animal disease dey dia body so di state dey fully protected.
Di Rapid Response Team for Emergencies and Epidemics Dey on ground dey do dia job to monitor tins well well."