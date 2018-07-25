Demi Lovato: How fans, celebs dey react to her drug overdose

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Demi Lovato drug overdose, how fans, celebs dey react

Social media flood wit plenti reactions as America pop singer Demi Lovato wake up on Wednesday afta she bin dey unconscious due to drug overdose.

On Tuesday morning na im dem bin rush Lovato go hospital.

Fellow singers like Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot and many oda celebs plus fans dey ginger Demi with moral support and prayers.

Some pipo dey para for social media sake of how her fance dey sorry for her.

Di para no stop her fans at all as dem many of dem plus her fellow celebs reach out to show her love.

Los Angeles police department bin find di 25 year old unconscious for her house on Tuesday.

Di family tok tok pesin tell BBC say, "Demi dey awake and wit her family, dey wan say thank you to everibodi for all dia love, prayer and support."

Im also say, "some of di information wey tori pipo report no dey correct" and di family want dia privacy.

Demi don dey suffer from drug abuse for some years now, and di fear be say she don go back to using drugs again.

Last month she bin cancel show wey she suppose do for O2 arena for London just some few hours before e suppose start.

Inside si same month she release song wey she sing say, "mommy I dey sorry I no dey sober again.