Image copyright Twitter/Laurestar

Nigeria Airport Authority dey warn politicians to park well for dis 2019 election wey dey come so.

Dem dey frown face on top how supporters and loyalists of one politicians break enta Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto on Saturday August 4, 2018.

Di break and entry been happun wen supporters of di politician jump fence of di airport use by force enta di runway to welcome am, according to FAAN

Nigeria Airport Authority dey warn politicians to park well say 'as di 2019 general elections don dey near, di Authority go like to advise di general public, especially politicians and dia supporters to ensure say dem obey all di rules and regulations wey dey airports, as we no go change di rule wey concern security and safety for our airports'.

Although dem no name any politician inside dis mata, BBC Pidgin understand say di only politician wey show for Sokoto wen di complain happun na Senator Aliyu Wamako wey be former govnor of di state wey dey northwest Nigeria.

FAAN say wetin happun for Sokoto na complete disobedience of he security and safety arrangements inside di airport, and dem no happy at all.

However, dem say dia team of aviation security officers don manage arrange di situation aback to normal.

The airport environment is a highly regulated environment and should be seen as such.