Ghana cabinet postpone di one month fishing ban wey dem bring out on all fishing activities from Tuesday 7 August, 2018 to August 2019.

Minister of Fisheries den Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye tok dis for meeting inside plus stakeholders for di fishing industry inside.

Dis development happen after fisherfolk protest against di ban plus claims say di ban go affect dema source of livelihood.

After di announcement of di ban fishermen for Ghana declare say dem go defy government ban on fishing from 7th August to 4th September else dem go make huge financial loses.

Dem also complain say August be dema bumper harvest season wey dem invest monies for fishing activities, so di ban go mean loss of dema investments.

Den government want make dem no fish during August sake of that be di time wey fingerlings be more, so say these small fishes go fit grow well, but after all di protests dem shun di ban.

Di Fisheries Minister however talk dem say although government reverse di decision to ban dis year, di fishermen for make ready say dem go comply to di ban August 2019.